Charlotte Wales debuts three surreal films for Area

Area NYC – the label led by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk – is known for its high gloss creations with just a hint of 90s flair (enough to have Carrie Bradshaw or Romy and Michele desperate to get their hands on ‘em).

Having previously shunned the traditional catwalk presentation, the brand instead opted for Charlotte Wales-shot lookbooks to display their collections. They have worked with the photographer – who they describe as a perfect match for their designs – for nearly six years. “I think (both) our work speaks to similar people, on two different levels,” the duo told us. “Those who appreciate and pick up on references behind the work, and those that can relate to the imagery and lifestyle portrayed on a more aesthetic level.”

The pair decided to make their first fashion week debut with their AW17 collection, but brought back Wales to create three short films to show the clothing in movement. Shot in the show space at the Wolcott Hotel, the films echo work Area has previously created with the photographer (who was of course behind our Lana Del Rey cover). “We wanted to offer a more conceptual, visual counterpart to our runway images since we did not do a lookbook this season,” they said. For the trio of clips, they took inspiration from experimental theatre from the 30s, 70s and 80s.

“The collection felt quite romantic but dark and mysterious,” Wales told Dazed. “In response, I wanted to create some sort of intriguing cryptic visual snapshots, bizarre scenarios with characters I could see in the collection.” That should shed some light on the surreal films – which include a dancing pair of twins, a man polishing a motorbike with a fur stole, and a woman devouring her jewellery while rolling around on a bed.

Watch the films below.