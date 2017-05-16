Hardeman: the riotous new label reviving 00s-era denim

Amsterdam-based brand HARDEMAN is not your average denim label. Designed by Sophie Hardeman, the Dutch brand has taken New York, London and now LA with its radical approach to that everyman staple. Sheer, printed as an optical illusion on other textures, or constructed into sculptural shapes – all presented through off-beat fashion films by Emma Westenberg – HARDEMAN is remaking the traditional workwear material and the mythology that surrounds it in a way that has us sitting up and taking note.

Part of this is Hardeman’s “visual essay” approach to designing which allows her to really go deep into exploring ideas – not only through clothes but also the other creative projects that naturally stem from them. “I think what’s really interesting is just to translate my aesthetic or my story into a new language, a new product,” Hardeman explains, describing a process learned from her time at the “conceptual and experimental” Rietveld School of Design. Later honed through stints working for both the cult German designer Bernhard Willhelm in LA, as well as with the beloved (but sadly, no more) iconoclast London darlings Meadham Kirchhoff, HARDEMAN questions our preconceptions of fashion and identity with a similarly playful irreverence. Following a hoedown in New York, this latest collection (pictured in lookbook and BTS images debuted here) is a more glamorous affair, absorbing the culture of dressing up tied to its Hollywood drag bar setting, but not without the (literal) cheekiness of high-cut booty shorts and revival of the 00s ‘whale tail’.

Unlike Meadham Kirchhoff’s maximalist fantasy fashion though, Hardeman has channelled the “energy and inspiration” learned from her time there into designs deliberately rooted in having fun with the more everyday and accessible. “For me, what I try to express with clothing I think is just an overall play on common life,” she explains, “how things are regulated and how everyone is trying to be normal and dress normal – living in their context.” “I think a lot of people are also very insecure about how they should live, what they should do and what they should wear,” she continues – “What I’m hoping to put out is that embracing individuality and the thing that, maybe, is off, is what makes something special and unique and makes your identity stronger.”

Why denim?

Sophie Hardeman: I needed to figure out a language that everyone could relate to and understand so that I can speak to everyone, not just to people who like fashion. What I really love about it is actually the graphics of it, because denim has a lot of topstitching and when I play with shape, it’s very directly, visually deformed. Also, the history is interesting – it’s gone through such a revolution. Jeans used to be complete workman’s attire – coalmines, cowboys – then became (the uniform of) motor boys, feminists, and hippies.

You play with this mythology in the films that you’ve done for your collections – like with the cowboy in Burning Oceans into Deserts. How much is this filmmaking consideration a part of your overall design process?

Sophie Hardeman: I couldn’t make clothes without making films or presentations. I think that’s where it really comes alive. The last collection was like prom in LA – it was in a drag queen bar and, another time, we had a hoedown line-dance party in New York. I really enjoy ways of showing clothes that aren’t so presentational and static. With film – I can put that out there and spread the love!

I’ve really enjoyed collaborating on these because I think it’s really interesting to translate my aesthetic or my story into a new language – and it’s really fun to learn from other people and have their input. Emma and I really get along and have this obsession for day-to-day funny, awkward, little, normal things – she can zoom in on things that are irregularly beautiful and very normal at the same time.