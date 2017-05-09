Watch Hanne Gaby Odiele go to church and confess

Earlier this year, Belgian model Hanne Gaby Odiele came out as intersex. “It is very important to me in my life right now to break the taboo,” she said. “At this point, in this day and age, it should be perfectly alright to talk about this.” She spoke out against the invasive “corrective” procedures that are carried out on young people, deeming them unnecessary and harmful. “I am proud to be intersex, but very angry that these surgeries are still happening,” she said at the time.

After she was selected for this year’s Dazed 100, we stumbled across a church with fashion’s wild rebel, a place she hadn’t been for ‘like twelve years’ and decided to shoot a film. Once you’re in a church you might as well confess, right? Watch Hanne Gaby speak to a priest about coming out as intersex, why you shouldn’t fuck with other people’s bodies and speaking out for people just like her.