Dover Street Market’s massive sale opens in under 48 hours

Stop everything right now, because Dover Street Market Market is back and opening this Thursday at The Store Studios. Self-described (in a statement that still doesn’t do it justice) as the “most fantastic, insane and unbelievable shopping festival” it is 100 times better than your average sample sale and known for its themes and art installations in the spaces it occupies. We’re basically convinced this could be the best thing to happen to the world in 2017.

This year’s theme of ‘Walls and Statues’ has already been teased on Instagram, with previous themes like 2013’s ‘Cardboard City’ seeing the space transformed with huge piles of boxes with slogans like “Live Free with Strong Will” and “My Energy Comes From Freedom”. If you still need more convincing (you shouldn’t) the best part of the sale is the archive Comme des Garçons and other DSM faves like Junya Watanabe and Gosha Rubchinskiy for a steal at up to 80% off.

So run, don’t walk, and grab yourself a deal. With stock constantly replenished you wouldn’t be blamed for going back every day.

Dover Street Market Market is open from Thursday until Sunday (11am-7pm) at The Store Studios, 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA