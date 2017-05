Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte are no strangers to the world of film. It has previously inspired their collections; remember the Star Wars gowns for AW14 printed with Yoda and C-3PO? They also designed some of the costumes for the Oscar-winning Black Swan in 2010, but they haven’t been able to fulfil their ultimate dream of directing a film – until now that is.

After announcing last year that they had started work on writing and directing a film that had been picked up by studio A24 (known for Moonlight, Ex Machina and Under The Skin) and the trailer has finally been released. Woodshock stars long-time friend of the sisters Kirsten Dunst and sees the actress as Theresa, a woman using a cannabinoid drug to cope with a recent loss.

The film is set to be released on September 15th allowing more than enough time for the Mulleavys to get started on their next project, the National Museum of Women in the Arts first fashion exhibition. It will focus on the luxury brand’s artisanal approach to clothing and will mark the finale of the museum’s 30th anniversary at the end of next year.

While you wait for the more details of the exhibition and the brand’s first show on the Couture schedule in July, watch the trailer for the film below.