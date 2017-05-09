KateÂ and Laura MulleavyÂ of RodarteÂ are no strangers to the world of film. It has previously inspired their collections; remember the Star Wars gowns for AW14Â printed with Yoda and C-3PO? They also designed some of the costumes for the Oscar-winning Black Swan in 2010, but they havenâ€™tÂ been able to fulfil their ultimate dream of directing a film â€“ until now that is.Â

After announcing last year that they had started work on writing and directing a filmÂ that had been picked up by studio A24Â (known forÂ Moonlight,Â Ex MachinaÂ and Under The Skin) and the trailer has finally been released.Â WoodshockÂ stars long-time friend of the sistersÂ Kirsten DunstÂ and sees the actress as Theresa, a woman using a cannabinoid drug to cope with a recent loss.Â

The film is set to be released on September 15th allowing more than enough time for the Mulleavys to get started on their next project, the National Museum of Women in the ArtsÂ first fashion exhibition. It will focus on the luxury brandâ€™s artisanal approach to clothing and will mark the finale of the museumâ€™s 30th anniversary at the end of next year.

While you wait for the more details of the exhibition and the brandâ€™s first show on the Couture schedule in July, watch the trailer for the film below.