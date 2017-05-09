London design star Faustine Steinmetz wins top fashion prize

Drumroll please, because Swarovski has announced the 2017 winner of its annual Collective Award – Faustine Steinmetz. The designer faced competition from fellow nominees Creatures of the Wind, Wanda Nylon and Emilia Wickstead but came out on top to join previous winners like Peter Pilotto and Rosie Assoulin.

The collective was started by Nadja Swarovski in 1999 following a collaboration with Alexander McQueen and since has worked with a roster of designers including Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler and Iris Van Herpen.

In addition to the €25,000 prize fund, Steinmetz will also receive year-long access to the crystals the Austrian brand is well known for. We can’t wait to see what the future will hold for the designer but expect to see lots of sparkles in her next two collections.

