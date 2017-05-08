Dressing up as a red Margiela bride for the Met Gala

The Met GalaÂ â€“ perhaps the gift that keeps on giving. While you might be inclined to focus on the next big thing, cast your minds back to the huge event last Monday. SpecificallyÂ everything that you might not have been privy to. The Gala famously has a social media ban, with no images allowed to be taken once inside. But what about earlier on in the evening? The moments before those dramatic looks come-and-go in the blink of an eye on the red carpet?

Take co-chair of the exhibition Katy Perry, who like many chose not to dress up in the avant-garde designs of Comme des GarÃ§onsÂ (the brand of the dedicated exhibition) but rather chose to interpret the theme via a look you might recognise fromÂ Maison Margielaâ€™s Spring/Summer 2017 Artisanal collection. Recently released images by the brand give a glimpse into the singerâ€™s final fitting behind-the-scenes before the event.Â

The red, chiffon and tulle fantasy that she floated into the event in took over 350 hours to create, with an additional week spent on the embroidery alone. The images show the beauty in the details behind the painstakingly crafted look, and bonus points for those who spot the signature white lab coatÂ and gloves worn by the staff at Maison Margiela.

View all of the behind-the-scenes images in the gallery above.