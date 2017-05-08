So, people are making clothes out of IKEA bags now

The IKEAÂ Frakta. The big, blue bag that is always there to share the load. Everybody has one stuffed away in a dark corner of their house, and while you may have been led to believe it only had one purpose, youâ€™d be so wrong. The Frakta is having its fashion moment.Â

Following the BalenciagaÂ â€˜copyâ€™, the blue, leather tote bagÂ punchline that would set you back Â£1,365, IKEA responded with a lols advertÂ on how to spot an original from the aesthetically similar, but slightly more expensive fashion version.

It seems this has opened up a world of possibilities for the Frakta, with Instagrammers rushing to repurpose the bag themselves for their own crafty creations. A cursory scroll through #ikeabag revealed a variety of handmade (dare we say couture?) apparel including a baseball cap, face harness, high top trainer, bumbag â€“ and yes, even a thong.

So take out your old bag and give it a new lease of life. The possibilities are endless.