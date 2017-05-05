Dolce & Gabbana admit they copied Vivienne Westwood

A cure is still yet to be found for the plague that is designers copying each other in fashion. It’s an unspoken praxis that many collections take ‘inspiration’ from other collections, sometimes shown only days before. In some ways, it can be healthy in the development of trends (remember the cerulean sweater scene from The Devil Wears Prada?). In most cases, however, it’s an obvious symptom that designers are lazy, bankrupt of ideas, or both.

Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana posted an Instagram today where he freely admitted to knocking off Vivienne Westwood’s iconic 1989 ‘sex’ necklace in a 2003 Dolce & Gabbana collection. “Okay it's true!!!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We were stupid and ignorant when we did this!!! We say SORRY to the Genius #viviennewestwood as we pay much attention to her work!”