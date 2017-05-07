Watch Prada’s first ever Cruise runway show live

Tune in here at 1.30pm

Prada AW17
Backstage at Prada AW17Photography Donald Gjoka
Cruise shows are usually about jet-setting off around the globe to sunnier climes. Some are choosing to stay put, however – Chanel’s journey back to Ancient Greece took place in Paris, while today we’re in Milan for Prada. Usually, pre collections are debuted in the menswear shows – this will be the first Cruise runway for the brand. After last season’s vintage throwback filled with feminine delights like beaded angora knits and feather trimmed cocktail dresses, you won’t have long to wait and see what Miuccia has up her sleeve for the season ahead.

Watch the show below and view backstage images from AW17 in the gallery above.  

