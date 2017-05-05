Hitting a Spanish beach with Eckhaus Latta

Fashion is all about collaboration. With a rep for tapping today’s movers and shakers (they’ve worked with the likes of Pierre-Ange Carlotti and Isamaya Ffrench) footwear brand Camper has teamed up with the cool kids of Eckhaus Latta once more for the second installment of their ongoing Camper Together project.

The previous collection saw the two brands come together to combine their strengths in off-kilter knitwear and footwear to create a knitted block heel sock slash shoe hybrid. The accompanying campaign, filmed by Alexa Karolinski and starring by Hari Nef, saw the actor swanning about the sunny isle of Mallorca.

The newest collection continues the overall idea of updating traditional shoe styles by making them with unconventional materials – this time creating a slip on sandal and a riff on hospital clogs – both with knitted elements. The accompanying lookbook images shot by photographer Rob Kulisek and styled by Avena Gallagher have the same sunny feel as the video starring Nef, which was said to be inspired by Camper’s Walk Don’t Run campaign from the late 90s.

The collection launched this week also comes with a special installation at the CamperLab store in New York, by Riley O’Neill. A limited edition of the lookbook will also be available.