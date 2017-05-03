Chanel throws it back to Ancient Greece

Chanel revisited ancient history for its Cruise show, held today in Paris. The throwback was to Ancient Greece, to be precise, and a world away from the rocket blasting off into a possible future for the AW17 show. The collection – titled ‘The Modernity of Antiquity’ – saw the Grand Palais transformed into a rocky Grecian landscape, complete with columns synonymous with Ancient architecture.

The clothes themselves were reportedly inspired by founder Gabrielle Chanel’s costumes for Jean Cocteau’s version of Antigone in 1922 and were what you would imagine an ancient Greek woman to wear if Chanel were around in 500BC. While the tweed the Parisian brand is famous for still made an appearance, there was also a feminine, goddess-like feel to the white chiffon gowns that closed the show. And obviously, there were swimsuits. It is Cruise after all.

Those with a keen eye may have noticed the show was missing a few Chanel favs, with Lily-Rose Depp, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner nowhere to be seen (still recovering from the Met Ball?). No fear though, for Lagerfeld took to the runway with eight-year-old godson Hudson Kroenig for the finale.

Chanel marks the beginning of the Cruise circuit with the fashion pack next heading to Milan for Prada’s show on Sunday. Stay tuned for more coverage.