Hari Nef and Petra Collins are the faces of Gucci perfume

Alessandro Michele’s vision for Gucci is ever-changing. This month alone we have seen Gucci aliens and Northern Soul dancers, and with the Cruise show in Florence fast approaching, you’d think the creative director wouldn’t have time for another venture. Now, Michele has branched out into the world of fragrance creating his first for the brand – Gucci ‘Bloom’ – with the campaign revealed to guests last night at a party in New York.

Attendees included current Dazed cover star Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, and the faces of the fragrance Hari Nef, Petra Collins and Dakota Johnson. The event saw the MoMA PS1 gallery’s courtyard transformed into a Gucci garden – a continuation of the message Michele wanted to get across with the perfume and the trio cast for the campaign. “The garden is as beautiful as women are: colourful, wild, diverse, where there is everything,” he said.

While the fragrance and accompanying ads won’t be released officially until later this year, for those who simply have to have it, there is a limited supply of 1000 boxes of the ever-persuasive millennial pink bottle available today on the brand’s website.

Keep an eye on Dazed for the full campaign images coming soon