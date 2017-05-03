Supreme drop collab with M.C Escher

Supreme love a collab – check the Louis Vuitton and Comme des Garçons collections already released this year, and a hook up with North Face. They keep teens queuing up en masse and constantly speculating what will come next, but what is next? According to die-hard fans on Instagram, there are potential partnerings with the likes of Anti Social Social Club and Vans in the pipeline, but you’ll have to watch this space for those. What is confirmed is the upcoming Supreme X MC Escher collection, to be released tomorrow in the London store.

The Dutch artist, known for his graphic and geometric artwork, died in 1972 but his work has lived on. Escher-inspired work turns up in the David Bowie-starring Labyrinth and his art makes an appearance in the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ ‘Otherside’ music video. The latest ode to Escher has been teased by Supreme on Instagram, and shows a line featuring tops, hoodies, shorts and caps in baby pink, dusty blue, white and black colourways. The captions ask fans, “cop or drop?” – the answer to which we can only assume will be a unanimous cop.