Comme obsessives explain their love of the brand

You can buy a copy of our latest issue here. Taken from the spring/summer issue of Dazed:

When Rei Kawakubo opened her first Comme des Garçons boutique in Tokyo in 1975, there were no clothes in the window, and no mirrors within. Now, as then, a Comme creation doesn’t need to sit ostentatiously in a shopfront, or be worn in front of a mirror, to draw you in. You might not even choose it; perhaps it chooses you.

At Comme des Garçons boutiques and Dover Street Market, Kawakubo’s self-described ‘beautiful chaos’ of a department store concept, staff have an intimate knowledge of the clothes which, as sales associate Sachi Nozaki (pictured above) puts it, “make me feel strong, in a very quiet way”. Here, sales assistants show customers how the clothes could – not should – be worn, lending new meaning to the phrase ‘showing someone the ropes’. From yesterday, New York’s Met Museum played host to a highly anticipated retrospective of Kawakubo’s career. Nestled beneath the city’s High Line, you’ll find the house’s surrealistic flagship space – there, we speak to the superfans who make up the label’s NY family, and shine a light on their Comme state of mind...