The best of Comme des Garçons in Dazed

Asking somebody to pick their favourite Comme des Garçons moment is similar to asking a parent which of their children is their favourite. The point being, nobody wants to do either. The Japanese brand designed by Rei Kawakubo has had so many breathtaking moments since its debut show in 1981, so you can imagine how difficult it was to delve into the Dazed archive and select the best moments from over the years.

There were so many to choose from – recent profiles of collections such as the ‘Blue Witches’ of SS16, ‘18th Century Punks’ from the AW16 collection, or the ode to red in the ‘Blood and Roses’ SS15 collection. There are even some moments you may not have been around for, going back as far as the multicoloured SS96. Of course, the best of Dazed contributors past and present are all there too – from Katie Grand, Katy England and Nicola Formichetti to current creative director Robbie Spencer. Who can forget when he styled the incomparable fashion legend Iris Apfel in the designs of the ‘2 Dimensions’ AW12 collection?

While we continue to decide our favourite, you can choose yours in the gallery above.

