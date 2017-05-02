Reviewing the actual Comme looks on the Met Gala red carpet
Byronesque Vintage’s Gill Linton recaps on those who actually responded to the theme
Ten minutes in and I’m already anxious about finding five Byronesque x Dazed worthy people and looks to report on. Unfortunately, there was not much vintage, and more disappointingly even less Comme des Garçons. Did nobody get the memo? Neither bodes well for a review intended to look at Kawakubo’s fashion history. And while I’m glad that it wasn’t a Comme costume party, the lack of Comme in favour of (obviously) paid for designer choices feels disrespectful. Not that Rei Kawakubo would be too heartbroken over the fact that co-host Katy Perry didn’t wear her designs. Let’s face it, most of these people aren’t Comme in attitude or style and if I were her I’d be relieved that the celebrity world didn’t dumb down Dover Street.
But, in the absence of Comme’s fashion heritage, let’s please not pretend that red is a suitable homage to Rei’s contribution to fashion history, just because she once said red is the new black. That’s a Comme cop out.
Here’s our top five for the night, in order of appearance.
Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons, Spring 2016, possibly but probably not Fall 1996, we think…
Feminine isn’t a word often used to describe Rei’s designs. Like her peers Martin Margiela and Yohji Yamamoto, she believes that ugly can be beautiful and has consistently challenged traditional notions of the female form, mostly by covering it up and cutting to create some kind of penguin effect. Comme isn’t meant to be easy and even after debating with our gang of vintage experts, we’re not sure what year this dress is from. CdG has dated its pieces for decades, so it would be easy to find out just by looking at the care label. While the cut looks like it’s from 1996 (often referred to as the ‘Brocade’ or ‘Amish’ collection) the fabric says Spring 2016. A well-informed guess, if you will. Overall, a testimony to Rei’s enduring silhouettes. Anyway, far from Amish, Ross has pulled this off in her own feminine way. In a word – timeless.
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh in Future vintage Comme des Garçons from 2017.
Future vintage refers to pieces that you’ll still be talking about in 15 years time. Things that you’ll have wished that you bought, and kept. Not least because this piece is one of the more wearable looks from the highly photographed AW17 collection no doubt to become even more famous following the Met exhibit. Pharrell and wife Helen share Rei’s ‘zero fucks given’ with a dash of ‘you can’t sit with us’ attitude. They haven’t been paid to wear it, or at least that is how it looks. They look right at home – comfortable in Comme. Respect.
Thank fuck, Rick and Michele have arrived. Future Vintage Comme des Garçons from 2016.
Is there a bigger Comme fan than Michele Lamy? You’d struggle to find one given her commitment to the avant-garde Japanese brand, even over Rei’s staple discrete black sneakers and separate uniform. At the very least these female fashion icons are kindred spirits. This incredible dress is from Lamy’s personal archive of Comme looks. Oh, how we would love to take a peek inside that wardrobe. Most recent addition to the archive includes pieces from the SS12 White Drama collection – in which she was shot for Dazed's latest issue. Although it isn’t in her collection (yet) I would have loved to have seen Lamy in ‘Lumps and Bumps’ from Spring 1997; the hardest vintage Comme to come by because it’s in every museum rather than anyone’s wardrobe. As icons go, it’s the most important Comme collection second to the 1982 ‘clothes with holes’ show that pissed off the French fashion aristocracy. We can’t think of anyone better equipped to pull off one of those looks other than Lamy. Speaking of holes and the ‘Art of the In-Between', Rei’s famous use of negative space is something that we didn’t but should have seen tonight. Otherwise, double-breasted suits officially made a comme-back courtesy of Rick in Rick Owens. Epic.
Alessandro Michele in Gucci and Comme 2017
From one punk to another, I suspect that the integrity and homage of this custom Gucci jacket with Comme’s signature trouser skirt will impress Rei the most.
Live Free Die Strong in Comme des Garçons.
And finally...
Seeing as she'll be included in every single article on the topic, we hadn't intended to include Rihanna. But in a year where most guests looked more prom than Comme – Rih (in AW16) certainly deserves a mention.
