Reviewing the actual Comme looks on the Met Gala red carpet

Ten minutes in and I’m already anxious about finding five Byronesque x Dazed worthy people and looks to report on. Unfortunately, there was not much vintage, and more disappointingly even less Comme des Garçons. Did nobody get the memo? Neither bodes well for a review intended to look at Kawakubo’s fashion history. And while I’m glad that it wasn’t a Comme costume party, the lack of Comme in favour of (obviously) paid for designer choices feels disrespectful. Not that Rei Kawakubo would be too heartbroken over the fact that co-host Katy Perry didn’t wear her designs. Let’s face it, most of these people aren’t Comme in attitude or style and if I were her I’d be relieved that the celebrity world didn’t dumb down Dover Street.

But, in the absence of Comme’s fashion heritage, let’s please not pretend that red is a suitable homage to Rei’s contribution to fashion history, just because she once said red is the new black. That’s a Comme cop out.

Here’s our top five for the night, in order of appearance.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons, Spring 2016, possibly but probably not Fall 1996, we think…

Feminine isn’t a word often used to describe Rei’s designs. Like her peers Martin Margiela and Yohji Yamamoto, she believes that ugly can be beautiful and has consistently challenged traditional notions of the female form, mostly by covering it up and cutting to create some kind of penguin effect. Comme isn’t meant to be easy and even after debating with our gang of vintage experts, we’re not sure what year this dress is from. CdG has dated its pieces for decades, so it would be easy to find out just by looking at the care label. While the cut looks like it’s from 1996 (often referred to as the ‘Brocade’ or ‘Amish’ collection) the fabric says Spring 2016. A well-informed guess, if you will. Overall, a testimony to Rei’s enduring silhouettes. Anyway, far from Amish, Ross has pulled this off in her own feminine way. In a word – timeless.