Everything that went down at the 2017 Met Gala

Another year, another Met Gala. This year’s pays tribute to Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with an all-encompassing exhibition titled “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”. It is only the second time the Met Gala has given its Costume Institute over to a single designer, after Yves Saint Laurent’s solo show in 1983.

To mark the show’s opening (as well as crowdsource some funding for the Costume Institute), celebrities came to the Met Museum in New York dressed in their finest.

THERE WAS A THEME

While there have been tricky themes set in the past (case in point: last year’s superfuturist Manus x Machina), it seems as though something as simple as Comme des Garçons’ oeuvre was too difficult to navigate for most. Kawakubo’s back catalogue of designs should’ve provided a wealth of options for anyone looking to pay homage to the ineffable designer. Here were some freebies: