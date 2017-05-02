Everything that went down at the 2017 Met Gala
Jaden Smith brought his old dreadlocks, and Rihanna brought her A-game as one of the few tributes to Rei Kawakubo
- TextTrey Taylor
Another year, another Met Gala. This year’s pays tribute to Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with an all-encompassing exhibition titled “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”. It is only the second time the Met Gala has given its Costume Institute over to a single designer, after Yves Saint Laurent’s solo show in 1983.
To mark the show’s opening (as well as crowdsource some funding for the Costume Institute), celebrities came to the Met Museum in New York dressed in their finest.
THERE WAS A THEME
While there have been tricky themes set in the past (case in point: last year’s superfuturist Manus x Machina), it seems as though something as simple as Comme des Garçons’ oeuvre was too difficult to navigate for most. Kawakubo’s back catalogue of designs should’ve provided a wealth of options for anyone looking to pay homage to the ineffable designer. Here were some freebies:
When you think of the potential tho #MetGalapic.twitter.com/8LN21RDqf0— Dazed (@Dazed) May 1, 2017
Still, that didn’t stop a running tally of celebrities from turning up in safe choices – chiffon gowns and unadventurous bodycon dresses. A whopping four people, according to RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, turned up dressed in something related to the theme.
Me looking for anyone sticking to the theme #MetGalapic.twitter.com/ml0M7wJk2p— Dazed (@Dazed) May 1, 2017
THERE. IS. A. THEME! A. THEME! #metgalapic.twitter.com/dqeL2GY8XS— 🕷 (@whoisxla) May 1, 2017
LITERALLY four people followed this year's #MetGala theme. 4.— michelle visage (@michellevisage) May 2, 2017
COURTNEY LOVE AND MARC JACOBS TOOK A SMOKE BREAK
Most iconic image from the 2017 Met Gala goes to…
Smoking in the girls room #metgala@chardefrancesco@Courtney@alka_seltzer666pic.twitter.com/hkNtBtDYzb— Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) May 2, 2017
P DIDDY GOT TIRED
In an effort to self-meme, rapper-turned-mogul P Diddy got too tired of standing and taking pictures with girlfriend Cassie, so he decided to lounge on the carpeted stairs in his cape, because why not?
I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALApic.twitter.com/VvIePzdpPG— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) May 2, 2017
JADEN SMITH TURNED UP WITH A STRANGE ACCESSORY
Maybe he’s shedding his former self in order to reach a higher plane, but Jaden Smith showed up holding his shorn dreadlocks in hand, like a thicket of burning sage. “Since I couldn’t bring my sister as a date I brought my old hair,” Smith told André Leon Talley before pocketing his former do. His look was inspired by both dracula and The Matrix, and we’re hair for it.
Jaden Smith arrived to the #MetGala with a handful of his own dreadlocks. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Ar7GJ5jc1h— Dazed (@Dazed) May 1, 2017
RIHANNA STUDIED UP
At least one person did their homework. Rihanna came dressed in Comme’s AW16 collection. “The shoes took me an hour to get into,” she told André Leon Talley.
.@Rihanna is wearing Comme des Garçons AW16 #MetGalapic.twitter.com/fcasTPiHi5— Dazed (@Dazed) May 2, 2017
RIHANNA HEARD THE THEME, DID HER HOMEWORK, STUDIED THE GUIDE, & THAT'S WHY SHE'S #1. SHE PAID HOMAGE TO REI THE WAY IT WAS INTENDED #MetGalapic.twitter.com/JmaVFuVQyN— Doug Dimmadome (@ShaolinByNature) May 2, 2017
AND WHERE THE HELL WAS REI?
After telling Vogue Runway that she would not be attending you may have noticed that the notoriously mysterious designer was absent from the red carpet. She stayed true to her promise of wearing what she always does (her uniform of pleated skirt, leather jacket and white shirt) complete with trainers. You can’t get any more avant-garde than wearing your everyday trainers among all the ballgowns.
@VVFriedman You are not pic.twitter.com/SeNxQ5xnnp— Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) May 1, 2017
Head here for our 2017 Met Gala red carpet roundup by Byronesque Vintage’s Gill Linton
Follow Trey Taylor on Twitter here @treytylor
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com