Jaime King is modelling again!

After a hiatus to pursue other talents, everybody’s favourite model slash actress slash activist Jaime King has returned to the world of fashion – starring in Miu Miu’s Autumn 2017 campaign. The campaign shot by Alasdair McLellan features King amongst other models in a hotel room in Mayfair, even appearing for a moment fully clothed in a bath.

Rising to fame in the early 90s, King modelled under her parents’ nickname ‘James’ (to avoid confusion with another Jaime at the same modelling agency). Her blonde grungy look saw her walk runways for Alexander McQueen and John Galliano becoming a fashion week fixture. “When I was 12 or 12 that’s when I became literally obsessed with designers and models,” she told the New York Times in 1996 in a famed profile aptly named “James is a girl.”

In 1998 she started hosting on MTV before pursuing a career in film and getting her first big break in Pearl Harbor in 2001. If that isn’t your thing, you will probably better remember her for her appearance in White Chicks. More recently King is known for her activism, speaking publicly about body shaming, online abuse and most recently calling out Jurassic World and Star Wars director Colin Trevorrow on his disconcerting comments about female directors in the film industry.

It is nice to see King back in the world of fashion, hopefully for more than just a brief appearance. Will she return to the runway next season? Watch this space.