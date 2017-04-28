The powerful personal style of Frida Kahlo

She is instantly recognisable: the dark braids and bright flowers, the intricately embroidered blouses and froth of skirts, the chunky necklaces, the lace, the ribbons, the monobrow. Frida Kahlo is easily distilled to a number of defining details. Ones we can immediately place. We’ve seen them, again and again – on fridge magnets, t-shirts sold on Camden Market stalls, postcards spinning in museum displays.

The man behind some of the most famous images of Kahlo, the photographs which have helped canonise her, was a man called Nikolas Muray. Muray produced many astonishingly beautiful portraits of his long-time friend and lover over a period of years (which, as of tomorrow, are on display in the Museum of Latin American Art). Many of them are well-known: Frida against a brilliant turquoise wall, the pink of her lips matching the flowers pinned in her hair, an Olmeca Figurine held up in one hand; or sitting on a New York rooftop, cigarette between her fingers, the blue spill of her skirt echoing the sky behind. In another, she stares straight at the camera, the floral prints on her skirt and top mirroring a sprigged, green background. The black and white portraits of the artist at work in her studio are equally captivating. All are vividly representative of a woman who knew how to dress for effect. All are among the first images you’ll find if you Google Frida Kahlo’s name.

The story of her clothing is rather incredible, given that after Kahlo’s death in 1954 the majority of her wardrobe lay untouched for fifty years. Her bathroom and private dressing room – where her clothes were housed – lay through a door to the right of her bedroom at her home in Casa Azul (now the Museo Frida Kahlo). It was sealed shut on partner Diego Rivera’s orders and only opened again in 2004. In Self Portrait in a Velvet Dress, restorers Denise and Magdalena Roseinzweig write about the heady moment of entering a space that had been left to its own devices for five decades: “inside, a strong smell, half-acrid, half-sweet, pervaded the air, a mixture of dampness, medicines, dust, and time.” Her wardrobe – “a simple piece painted white and weathered by time” – is described as holding “precious treasures.”

Most were not only precious treasures but familiar ones too: having already appeared in countless portraits of Kahlo, including those shot by Muray. She consciously cultivated a style that set her apart and spoke to both her personal life and her artistic intentions. Her clothes were beautiful. They were obviously something she approached with great relish. But they were also canny: those details listed above contributing to how she was viewed in life and continues to be viewed now.

Her carefully assembled look was a bricolage of places and reference points. She mixed embroidered Tehuana dresses (originally worn by women from the Tehuantepec region of South Mexico) with Huipil blouses (Mayan in source: each pattern spinning its own, specific story), Rebozo scarves, and any number of fabrics from both China and Europe. Many of these garments had strong associations with powerful women or particular manifestations of femininity. Alongside the obvious aesthetic pleasure they provided, this was a highly charged, symbolic uniform: speaking to Kahlo’s heritage and gender, whilst also allowing for a certain amount of myth-making. They gave her room to tell stories about herself in fabric, as well as paint.

Kahlo really understood the power of image. She spent hours in front of the mirror, and regularly enjoyed the chance to shop - as well as commissioning the making of particular garments. It’s a preoccupation apparent from her teenage years onwards when she posed for a family portrait in a three-piece tweed suit, complete with shirt and tie. Her hair is tied back. Her stance is assertive, with one hand in her pocket as she looks towards the camera. Throughout her life she used her wardrobe choices as a means to play with perception, helping to define how she occupied space as a woman, as well as an artist.