Meet the brand making sexy EU merch

Lea Colombo and Valter Torsleff’s ‘Eurotic’ pops up this weekend in Berlin

Photography Lea Colombo
You could say this is a time of political uncertainty. Or, you could say that we are completely, utterly fucked. Brexit, Trump, the looming ‘snap election’... ever the social mirror, it’s no surprise that fashion has started to take notice – remember Christopher Shannon’s shredded flag face masks designed by Rottingdean Bazaar for his AW17 show? Or the EU-sweater-wearing homeless man in Vetements’ stereotypes collection? The latest political fashion statement comes from photographer Lea Colombo and model Valter Törsleff in the form of Eurotic.

Self-described as “Europe’s unofficial souvenir store” the brand is selling politically charged merch in Berlin. The debut ‘Eurout’ collection is a celebration of sexuality and breaking boundaries through openness and positivity. According to the pair their work, “continues to connect countries, cities and people; everything that is being torn apart in today’s world.” Ironically, the collection is only produced in the UK for the moment but can be purchased online

The first collection and photographic accompaniment will be on display at Soho House Berlin over Gallery Weekend Berlin this weekend, but for those unable to make it you can view the Colombo-shot images in the gallery above.

