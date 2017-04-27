Jonah Hill is back for a new Palace video

And he’s still hilarious

Palace Skateboards love a spoof, and we love to watch them. Following the success of their bad acting advert featuring Jonah Hill, the skate brand has brought the actor back for another to announce the opening of their new store in New York.

Hill’s last appearance for the Palace X Reebok collab was an ironic take on cheesy celebrity commercials. “We wanted to make something really stupid,” founder Lev Tanju told Dazed. In the new video, the actor makes a cameo role bitching on the phone, “I don’t need to be doing these stupid little skateboard advertisements for fucking stickers,” he says before he is confronted by a large shapeshifting, metal structure.

The ad ends with it transforming into a large, green, furry version of the skate brand’s logo shuffling to house music as the voiceover boldly proclaims, “Palace New York City. You’re in my house now motherfuckers.”

The new Palace New York store opens 5th May, but until then you can watch the video below:

