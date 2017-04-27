Gosha Rubchinskiy is showing in Russia again

Gosha Rubchinskiy gets around. When he’s not designing clothes, he’s creating photo books, films, and zines – he even recently released a perfume. Still, for all his world-travelling, he always remains connected to his Russian homeland. That isn’t changing anytime soon – following his AW17 show, held at the Centre for Youth Culture in Kaliningrad, the designer has announced that he’s going to present SS18 in St Petersburg in June.

According to the brand, the location was chosen to continue an ongoing collaboration with adidas, first unveiled last season. It’s all in celebration of the 2018 World Cup, which is to be held in Russia.

The AW17 collection was very much in line with the Soviet-inspired sportswear the Russian designer is known for, and the all-Russian cast marched en masse for the finale dressed in sweatshirts, tracksuits and t-shirts ready for the pitch. Bonus points if you spotted the word “Football” appearing in Cyrillic. Afterwards, there was a party (as captured by Stas Galaktionov), and later, INRUSSIA released this documentary on some of the boys.

For Rubchinskiy, Kaliningrad was the perfect location to showcase his idea of modern menswear telling Dazed earlier this year, “to me, it’s like a portrait of Russia, an image of the youth generation of today.”

For all the Gosha fans out there, you’ll have to wait until June 9th to see what the St Petersburg show will hold. Until then, watch the AW17 Kaliningrad offering below.