Hayett McCarthy on her circular logic

In a previous life, Hayett McCarthy would have been “an almond, on a tree, chilling in the south of France”. The Lyon-born model is now based in NYC having just finished her first full fashion-week circuit – but is determined not to become a “phoney”. “I initially didn’t want to model because I didn’t want to lose that genuine thing human beings have when they feel a bit giddy, new or shy.” It’s a refreshing outlook for a model currently tearing up runways on either side of the Atlantic, and that’s why you’re most likely to catch McCarthy sipping slushies at Rowans Bowl in Finsbury Park than side-eyeing you at fashion parties.