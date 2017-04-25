‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks is deported from the UK

Remember Jeremy Meeks? Of course you do. You can’t forget a face like Jeremy’s. I mean come on, look at those eyes. And the cheekbones. And THAT JAW OH MY G-

... Sorry. Meeks shot to fame online as ‘the hottest convict ever’ in 2014, when his mugshot – which was posted by Californian police after he was arrested for gun charges – quickly went viral due to his lovely, lovely face. Upon his release in 2016, the 32-year-old father-of-two signed a modelling contract with White Cross Management. According to his manager, Jim Jordan, he was set to spend this week in London to shoot a series of magazine covers.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, ‘jail bae’ was deported from the UK less than eight hours after he’d arrived.

According to Jordan, Meeks was detained by UK border officials upon arriving at Heathrow this morning. It is claimed that he was then interviewed, searched and fingerprinted, before being informed that he wouldn’t be allowed to enter the country and escorted onto a New York-bound flight.

His manager, who claims that Meeks was in possession of the correct travel documentation to enter the country, told the Mail Online: “We went into the UK and we went through immigration and they detained Jeremy. He wasn’t arrested but they deported him out of the country.”

“It was his first time in London and he was all excited, it was his big debut. He was on the right track for what we feel was going to be his new life. Now he’s very sad. Hopefully this is just a setback and he will be able to come back from this.”

If there is anything that this horrible tragedy can teach us, it's that a male model's life is a precious, precious commodity. Just because he has chiselled abs and stunning features, it doesn't mean that he too can't not be deported from a foreign country due his criminal record.

Watch Jeremy address his deportation via Snapchat in the video below: