Why it’s #problematic that Nasty Gal is getting Netflixed

Nasty Gal is coming to Netflix. Slated to debut on tomorrow, the series documents – stylishly and at times, fictionally – the rise of clothing company Nasty Gal’s founder Sophia Amoruso (who is on board as an executive producer). Not inherently problematic, the show proves most noteworthy in light of a larger lack of context.

In its heyday, the Los Angeles-based retailer became a go-to for millennials thanks to its spot-on, low price runway copies (remember the Balmain jumpsuit rip off so striking that even Nasty Gal’s team confused for the real thing when Taylor Swift stepped out on the 2015 Billboard Music Awards red carpet?). Its social media presence and self-proclaimed #Girlboss attitude were also noteworthy, but the brand was maybe best known for the slew of controversies with which it was faced during Amoruso’s tenure as CEO, as well as its rather recent bankruptcy filing and sale.

With this in mind, a few of the pertinent facts surrounding the Nasty Gal venture – most of which will likely be either left out of or glossed over in the Netflix series – have been far from as praiseworthy as Amoruso’s best-selling book, #Girlboss, or mainstream media coverage of the company might lead you to believe. Consider the slew of lawsuits that were filed against Nasty Gal, a company that maintains a foundation aimed at empowering women.

The copyright and trademark infringement suits – and threats of litigation – began in 2011, with the Hells Angels filing suit against Nasty Gal for allegedly offering garments bearing its trademark in an attempt to allegedly profit on the notoriety and appeal of the well-known motorcycle group. This was followed by a number of other intellectual property infringement suits and cries of copying, largely from (female) emerging and independent designers. Employing a tactic that was not covered in her biz book, Amoruso famously responded to indie designer Saylor Rose’s claim of copying, saying: “Forgive us for never having heard of you… Congrats, you’ve been knocked off. It’s a rite of passage.”

Even more damning than the IP suits were the multiple pregnancy discrimination suits filed against Nasty Gal. In the first of a string of lawsuits, Nasty Gal was sued in March 2015 for allegedly “firing four pregnant women, as well as one man about to take paternity leave.” According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by ex-employee Aimee Concepcion, Nasty Gal terminated her and three other pregnant employees in violation of California state law. In her suit, Concepcion alleges that Nasty Gal systematically and illegally terminates pregnant employees, thereby failing to “provide (4 months of state-mandated) pregnancy leave and reinstatement (of employment after such leave).”