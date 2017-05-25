Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo and more get GIF’d

This month’s Editor’s Picks, selected by Dazed senior fashion editor Emma Wyman and photographed by Lillie Eiger, seem to be inspired by London’s recent flash of sunshine. While we cross our fingers for warmer days ahead (and an opportunity to show off skin in Dior’s matching bra and knickers set) there are plenty of other items to feast eyes upon. Pack everything you need in Chanel’s newest bag (and Cara Delevingne’s new fav), the Gabrielle, and pick up a Peter Saville Paco Rabanne tee to get your hands on the famed designer’s latest fashion collaboration. For the pessimists out there, Martine Rose X Napa’s AW17 jackets will keep you protected from the inevitable rain to come. It is England after all.

Check out the full series of GIFs above.