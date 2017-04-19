Naomi Campbell and Diesel are helping refugee kids

Naomi Campbell has teamed up with Diesel to create a charity collection which benefits the world’s most vulnerable children.

CHILD AT HEART is a collection of t-shirts and hoodies with a two child-drawn designs: a heart made up of rainbow-coloured lines and a ladybird.

A portion of the clothing’s proceeds will be donated to Fashion for Relief, Campbell’s charity dedicated to the welfare of children globally which has raised over £4.5 million since its conception in 2005.

The collection is accompanied by a campaign shot by photographer Giampaolo Sgura, featuring Campbell herself, Diesel artistic director Nicola Formichetti, and models such as Barbara Palvin, Matt McMahon, Vito Basso, Riley Montana, Molly Blair and Wang Chen Ming, who all posed for free in support.

Campbell, who has previously been honoured by the American Foundation for AIDS research for her extensive charity work, is excited to be working with Diesel on the collection. “Fashion For Relief works in emergency situations in conjunction with other charities on the ground,” she said. “This amazing and special project will provide much-needed aid and support for refugee children.”

Diesel also recently launched their 'Make Love Not Walls' campaign, which focused on promoting love, unity and the breaking of barriers.

The co-branded Fashion For Relief x Diesel collection will be available online and through Diesel stores.