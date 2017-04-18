Iris van Herpen to be celebrated in an exhibition

Iris van Herpen has always been known for her cutting-edge fashion, testing the boundaries of what fabric is and can do. Now, a new exhibition at The Dallas Museum of Art is set to celebrate her work. From May 21 to August 20, the institution will showcase 43 of her most groundbreaking haute couture pieces.

Next year will mark the Dutch designer’s 10th anniversary, and in that short time van Herpen has already made a significant impact on how we think about both fashion and technology. From using splashing water as the inspiration for a dress to 3D printing a piece mid-show, her work combines traditional craftsmanship with futuristic thinking to create pieces that question the very nature of the industry she works in.

Agustín Arteaga, the Museum’s Eugene McDermott Director, said that the exhibition “appeals not only to the fashion-forward but also to those interested in the worlds of science, technology and innovation.” He also believes that this venture into contemporary fashion will bring new visitors to the museum, to see the work of this “visionary and innovative virtuoso at the outset of her career.”

Graduating from ArtEZ Institute of the Arts Arnhem, van Herpen spent a year at Alexander McQueen before starting her own label. She has always been fascinated by other forms of art and how technology can enable her to blur the boundaries between fashion and other forms of art.

This interest has led her to collaborate with many different artists, from architects to photographers. She has also worked with with high-profile musicians to create pieces that can shock and challenge the viewer. Björk wore a van Herpen creation on the cover of Biophilia, while Lady Gaga has worn her designs on a number of occasions.

See van Herpen’s most recent show below: