Moschino reveals surprise Candy Crush collab

We all know the game, the one that has every businessman on the Jubilee line glued to his iPhone screen. Now Candy Crush has its own Moschino merch.

The popular game was the inspiration behind designer Jeremy Scott’s latest Moschino capsule collection. “Candy Crush is so dang cute,” Scott told the Hollywood Reporter of the collaboration, “I love the look of the game and felt it would translate perfectly as a textile print.” The candy from the app appears as a print on limited edition backpacks, phone cases and swimwear, available online on Moschino’s website.

Such a partnership isn’t a first for Scott or the brand, having previously collaborated with Barbie and Nintendo. No stranger to throwing ragers, he celebrated the collection with his 10th annual Coachella party – which saw appearances from friends Noah Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Katy Perry.

The pop culture obsessed designer will celebrate another milestone later this year, the 20th anniversary of his own eponymous brand. “It's a bit surreal, to have been an independent designer who's made it on his own terms and to be able to celebrate this milestone is really meaningful to me,” he said.