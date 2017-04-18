Zara puts Pepe the Frog lookalike on a skirt

Frog meme Pepe looks set to reach new levels of fame thanks to high street brand Zara – which is selling a denim skirt complete with a motif that bears a striking resemblance to the controversial amphibian. Once a beloved character, Pepe has garnered lots of attention in the past year (especially around the US election) and a few months ago was declared a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League. Alt-right leader Richard Spencer was infamously punched in the face by a protester after Trump’s inauguration wearing a Pepe pin.

How did Pepe go from lovable sad frog to Anti-Semitic meme? Created in 2005 by Matt Furie, Pepe rose to fame on sites like 4chan and became popularly used – even by celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry. However, reports from Hillary Clinton’s campaign website that Pepe was being promoted by Trump increased interest from the alt-right and white supremacist groups. They claimed Pepe as their own and have even portrayed the meme with Trump hair.

Fashion and music writer Meagan Fredette took to Twitter to when she discovered the skirt.