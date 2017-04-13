Gucci features all-black cast in latest campaign

Gucci has just revealed its latest campaign â€“ a tribute to Northern Soul featuring an all-black model cast.

AÂ different direction from the sci-fi vibe of the houseâ€™sÂ AW17 show, these images were inspired by last yearâ€™s Made You Look exhibition at the Photographerâ€™s Gallery, an exploration of black masculinity and Dandyism. They were further influenced by iconic 60s photographerÂ Malick SidibÃ©, renowned for his black and white studio portraits in Mali, as well as Northern Soul, a 60s movement inspired by black American soul music that made clubs like the Wigan Casino famous. Featuring dancers as well as models, they pull moves true to the splits and backdrops associated with the subcultureâ€™s dance style. Â

The Glen Luchford-shot campaign entitled â€˜Soul Sceneâ€™ only features people of colourÂ â€“ and comes at a time when fashion brands are under increased scrutiny for the lack of diverse casting on their runways. The most recent incident revolved around agent James Scully, who took to InstagramÂ to criticise the lack of diversity on Paris catwalks, as well as the poor treatment of models at aÂ Balenciaga casting.Â

Next up for Gucci will be its Cruise show in Florence on May 29th at the Palatine Gallery in Pitti Palace. â‚¬2 million has been donated for a three-year restoration project of the Boboli Gardens, which are overlooked by the venue of the show. If you still havenâ€™t got your Gucci fix, the release of the campaign coincides with the recent announcement of a new store-to-door service with Farfetch â€“ it promises to deliver orders of the flamboyant fashions in under 90 minutes (in Paris, Milan, New York and LA).