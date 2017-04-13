The story behind Missoni’s unexpected Pigalle collab

And so it begins. You knew it was coming from the moment you first saw Louis Vuitton and Supreme’s logo-orgy in January that others would soon follow. The template for Luxury Brand x Streetwear label had been forged and, really, the only question that remained was just how far it would go. Gucci x Huf weed socks anyone?

On the surface, the recently announced collaboration between Parisian street-inspired label Pigalle and storied Italian fashion house Missoni fits perfectly into that paradigm. Speared by Stephane Ashpool, the former is comprised of a gang of Robin Hoods-about-town – they collaborate with the rich and give to the needy, setting up Nike-sponsored basketball tournaments for the local kids of Pigalle, Paris’s answer to a red-light district. They also throw the best parties at fashion week, which usually follow an evening fashion show where the same kids from their neighbourhood typically take on the role of models for the evening. Missoni, on the other hand, is the venerable Lombardy-based brand whose colourful and coveted knitwear rakes in millions each year. On paper, this is a collaboration that is of the similar ilk of Supreme’s with Vuitton, or any of the others that we will soon see, as the lines between traditional “streetwear” and “luxury” dissipate.

But the two brands actually have more in common than you might think. Family, for a start. Despite its standing in the world of fashion, Missoni is still very much a family-owned enterprise. “Missoni is a big name but we are in fact a small company, we are really reachable,” explained Angela Missoni – daughter of Rosita and the brand’s current creative director – last week. “It's easy, you collaborate and you talk. The fact that we are not the corporate means we can make decisions very fast.” Rosita, the Missoni brand’s co-founder, passed the role of womenswear designer onto her daughter in 2008, like a cherished family heirloom, after losing interest in fashion. And amidst all the luxury conglomerate owned brands that dominate fashion’s landscape, there’s something reassuring, charming even, about a brand that is still family-owned – where Sunday lunch effectively doubles as a board meeting. It’s not uncommon to hear a fashion insider fondly recall dinner at the Missoni house – a warm, Italian affair rather than a formal press reception.

For Stephane Ashpool, founder of Pigalle, a similar desire to keep thing “familial” is at the heart of his label. His mother still occasionally works in the brand’s retail store in Paris, with Ashpool at describing his vision for Pigalle as being like “a good handmade bakery.” There are, of course, few bakeries that can count both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna among its customers, but, according to Ashpool, celebrity co-signs matter little to him. “I never capitalised on t-shirts sales for a million dollars,” he says, reflecting on a time around five years ago when Pigalle’s simple logo t-shirt first blew up (thanks to the likes of Rocky and Rih) to become the hype product of 2012. “I knew that if I did that, we were just going to be a single hit. Like a music hit over summer, you know, it would follow you everywhere and then people move on the next one.” Instead, Ashpool went in the opposite direction, scaling back his operation and doing away with the wholesale side of his business to focus on the brand’s two stores, in Paris and Tokyo, with plans for one or two more at most, he says.

So not exactly the kind of Hypbeast-chasing attitudes you’d expect from brands trying to capitalise off an oncoming wave of Hype x High fashion collaborations. In fact, the two parties first opened a dialogue about working together several seasons ago, Angela Missoni explains. “I noticed Stephane when he won the ANDAM award, and then he invited me to his show a few seasons ago because he probably realised that we have certain common points. For example, my father was a sportsman, like he used to be, so there is a common starting point in sport for Missoni and Pigalle.”