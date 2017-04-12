Ricky Martin to play Gianni Versace's boyfriend

American Horror Storyâ€™s Ryan Murphy, the man who gave you Jessica LangeÂ as a sadistic nun and Lady GagaÂ as bisexual, blood sucking vampire The Countess, has announced that Ricky Martin will be joining the cast of American Crime Storyâ€™s forthcomingÂ third season, simply titled Versace.Â It isnâ€™t the first time he has worked with the producer, appearing on Murphyâ€™s Glee in 2012. The season will follow the first installment of the show The People v. O.J. SimpsonÂ and the still unaired second season Katrina.

As youâ€™ve likely heard by now, Versace will be based around Gianni Versaceâ€™s murder in 1997 with Martin playing Antonio Dâ€™Amico, the designerâ€™s lover, a role previously portrayed by Oscar Torre inÂ The Versace Murder in 1998.Â Dâ€™Amico met Versace whilst working as a model in 1982, and was his long-term partner of 15 years, up until his death.Â

Martin will star alongside actress PenlÃ©ope Cruz in her first TV role as DonatellaÂ (a job that was previously credited to Lady Gaga) and Darren Criss (from Glee and American Horror Story) as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Although Martin has acted in television since the late 80s, this is the first time he will be playing the role of a gay man, having come out himself in 2010.

Versace and Murphy fans alike will have a while to wait though, as filming is not set to begin for another few months. The second series (which will revolve around the events after Hurricane Katrina) is also yet to air and will premiere in 2018, with Versace following six months afterwards. A fourth season is already in the works and will recreate the infamous scandal involving Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky during his Presidency.

