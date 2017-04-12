The NEWGEN designers to watch out for this year

The British Fashion Council has announced the 2017 NEWGENÂ recipients who will receive financial support and the opportunity to showcase their work at a dedicated pop-up showroom space at The Store Studios.

NEWGEN takes a new format this year, with fourteen womenswear and menswear designersÂ being combined under a single initiative. Designers are also now selected annually rather than seasonally.

Newcomers A-COLD-WALL*, Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, Halpern, Nicholas DaleyÂ and Richard MaloneÂ will receive support from the platform for the first time this year. Â

They join designers COTTWEILER, Kiko Kostadinov, Liam Hodges, Phoebe EnglishÂ MAN, Marta Jakubowski, Molly Goddard, Paula Knorr, Sadie WilliamsÂ and Wales BonnerÂ who will continue to receive support. â€˜One to Watchâ€™ support has been awarded to Richard Quinn.

Charles Jeffreyâ€™s LOVERBOY has already received attention for his work which brings queer club vibes to couture. Nicholas Daley, who studied at Central Saint Martins, has previously used DJ Don Letts as bothÂ inspiration and model, and Irish designer Richard Maloneâ€™s designs incorporate ideas from his upbringingÂ such as his motherâ€™s Argos uniform, the stripes of corner-shop plastic bags, and the clothes he used to wear working on building sites. As for A-COLD-WALL*, designer Samuel RossÂ just scored a spot on the Dazed 100.

With designers like GucciÂ and VetementsÂ choosing to show womenswear and menswear together, this move to combine the two shows the BFC is reacting to the changing attitudes towards what once were two distinct categories.

These designers join an illustrious list of names who have previously received NEWGEN funding, including Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, J.W.Anderson, Erdem, and Simone Rocha.

Congratulations everyone!Â

