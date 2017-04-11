The teenager who is street-casting Mexico City’s model youth

Once only the stalking ground of statuesque, heavenly creatures scouted by agents, the world’s runways have seen the rise of a different type of beauty just recently. Street-cast models – like the boys belonging to Eva Gödel’s Tomorrow Is Another Day agency, based in Germany, or the Russian and eastern European faces of Avdotja Alexandrova’s Lumpen – are a common sight on catwalks today, from Comme des Garçons to Lanvin and Balenciaga. Now, a new agency based in Mexico City is gunning to join their ranks.

Started by 19-year-old María Osado, an energetic architecture student with a longstanding interest in fashion, Güerxs represents a host of the city’s most exciting young people. The agency, whose name is an ironic play on a slang term (‘güero’) meaning someone with Eurocentric features, was founded in March last year. “I started to get involved with fashion as a consumer when I was 15,” says Osado. “I used to buy the most conventional magazines that were around me, and one day I realised beauty standards were so far from how both I and most of the population in Mexico look. I decided to create a project that could question the rigid standards of the dominant industry in Mexico, so I started an agency with the help of my friends who are now the models.”

“Mexico is more than a cheap tourist destination. Mexico is not only oppressed by physical violence. Mexico is not an enemy”

Today, Güerxs reps young characters with interdisciplinary interests – there’s Mariana Naike (its youngest member), a high-school student involved in education projects in rural communities. And Havi, a trans artist who questions gender roles in both her work and her daily life. Then there’s Diego Gamaliel, a young painter and tattoo apprentice who recently debuted a film, and dancers Marcela and Aurora. “Güerxs is looking for new faces with different features than the ones we are used to – and tired of – seeing in the Mexican fashion media,” says Osado, “but also different personalities.”