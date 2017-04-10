Cara Delevingne becomes skateboarding cartoon for Chanel

Last week, Chanel dropped a film featuring actress Kristen Stewart dancing around a warehouse imbued with the spirit of founder Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel. It was all to celebrate the launch of the house’s brand new Gabrielle bag – now the next clip in the series has been released, starring none other than go-to muse Cara Delevingne.

The latest film enlists Japanese illustrator and director ShiShi Yamazaki for a video that sees a cartoon Cara transported to an animated world, in which she skateboards around and finds the Gabrielle bags hanging on a tree. It’s a fun, colourful, and energetic take on the model and actress’s trademark tomboyish energy – and of course, it’s far from the first time Delevingne has worked with Chanel.

Having stomped down many a runway in Karl Lagerfeld’s designs, Delevingne has also starred in her fair share of campaigns. Then there’s the time she appeared (and sang) in the feature film for the 2015 Métiers d’Art show in Salzburg, alongside Pharrell. As another friend of the house, he will also appear in his own short film, as will the Parisian former model-turned-fashion-muse, Caroline de Maigret.

The Gabrielle bag was first introduced for SS17 and is out (and probably all over your Instagram feeds) now. Stay tuned for an exclusive behind-the-scenes video coming up online later this week, and check out Kristen’s clip below.