As the days tick away until the Metâ€™s Comme des GarÃ§onsÂ exhibition opens next month, the legendary fashion house has given the world something else to look forward to â€“ a newly-announced collaboration with Supreme.

The Japanese brandâ€™s diffusion line Comme des GarÃ§ons SHIRT has teamed up with the NYC downtown skate stalwarts once more, creating eye-print tailoring as well as t-shirts, hoodies and parkas emblazoned with the Comme des GarÃ§ons SHIRT and Supreme logos. Expect the box logo tee and back-printed coat (inspired by Commeâ€™sÂ famous staff jackets) to become cult collectibles.Â

The collection can be glimpsed in a series of images shot and styled by HannaÂ and Danny Moon respectively,Â with the Dazed 100Â photographer lending her lens to the black, white, and red themed shots.

Supremeâ€™s drops are famously sought after â€“ existing between the worlds of high fashion and streetwear, this latest collab will sell out fast when it goes online this Thursday, April 13th. If you fancy your chances standing in line, itâ€™ll be available in-store (in London, New York, LA and Paris), as well as at Dover Street MarketÂ London.Â The NikeÂ Air Force Low â€“ which will also be part of the collection â€“ wonâ€™t be available until May 2017. Hopefully it arrives in time to complete your Met Gala look...

