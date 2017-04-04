Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new Nasty Gal series
‘Girlboss’ chronicles the rise of eBay retailer-turned-CEO Sophia Amoruso
- TextDominique Sisley
Sophia Amoruso’s best-selling memoir, Girlboss, has been given its own Netflix series. The show, which is set to premiere on April 21, chronicles the Nasty Gal founder’s rise from eBay retailer to cult fashion CEO.
The first full – and actually, kind of annoying – trailer for the drama was unveiled this week. The two-minute clip shows actress Britt Robertson take on the starring role of Amoruso, with RuPaul and Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris also making appearances. “Go ahead, underestimate me,” Robertson snarkily snaps in one scene. “I’ve got it all figured out.”
Of course, there’s no mention of the fact that Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy last year, or any nods to the controversy surrounding Amoruso’s alleged mistreatment of her female employees. But we’ll gloss over that for now. Watch the sassy full trailer for Girlboss above.
