Watch the PAQ guys compete to find the rarest streetwear

Streetwear is like Pokémon – the rarer the better. The boys at new online show PAQ know this well, and now they’re back again with an episode that takes this challenge head-on – on-brand for the team behind what we dubbed last time as “Top Gear for hypebeasts.” Here, Danny, Dexter, Elias and Shaq are taking on the ultimate of all hypebeast quests – going in search of the rarest, most covetable streetwear pieces they can find.

Playfully titled “Medium Rare” this episode sees the four split into two teams, going on a scavenger hunt of epic proportions – even with a trip across the pond to hype HQ (resell site Grailed) in New York. In search of a Pastelle jacket created by Kanye in the mid-00s (proto-Yeezy, if you will), Dexter stumbles across the holy grail of any fashion (let alone, streetwear) collection: an archive Raf x Peter Saville parka from the designer’s AW03 Closer collection. Meanwhile, this side of the Atlantic, Elias and Shaquille get a link-up to explore the personal, strictly not-for-sale pieces collected by UK streetwear insiders, Dukes Cupboard.

Though maybe not as physically draining as their last trip up a mountain in Supreme x North Face, as the game goes on, it becomes clear the emotional stakes are just as high this time around.

Watch episode 4 below.