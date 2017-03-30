London’s creative youth debuts the new Weekday sunglasses

Weekday Eyewear Transfer
Weekday Eyewear Jetlag
Weekday Eyewear Trip
Weekday Eyewear Explore
Weekday Eyewear Exit
Weekday Eyewear Tour

“Sunglasses are something we have always wanted to do,” says Weekday creative director Louise Lasson. Now, they have. The Swedish brand has branched into eyewear, bringing their minimalist Scandi aesthetic to a new range of sunglasses, out in stores this month. 

Inspired by seeing “big city tourists” at Miami Art Basel, Weekday created eight different styles that riff on frames you might see on a certain kind of tourist – ones that know exactly where to go in the city to find the most interesting things and places. So naturally, they tapped the best of London’s up-and-coming creative talent to model to debut the collection. 

Featuring artists Natalie Winter and Ella Jazz, alongside graphic designer Romeo Hakem, Luke Storey (who just modelled for Iceberg) and Erika Bowes (photographer and co-founder of Sukeban, the zine showcasing the talents of WoC), the accompanying campaign images are a celebration of the young blood in London right now – fitting for a company built on classics with a twist of personality. 

Joined by models Tatiana Heiss, Joel Mignott and James Magee, the group brings their own distinctive look to the lenses, despite only being shot against a plain white background. It’s a testament to the strength of their characters, which shine through their pick of frames. Named things like “Trip,” “Explore,” “Voyager,” – these frames are a tribute to what, as Bowes puts it, really inspires personal style: “travelling, people and energy.” Pick up your pair here and see where they take you. 

