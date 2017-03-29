A J.W.Anderson collab is coming to Uniqlo

Having already collaborated with names such as Opening Ceremony, Pharrell Williams and Jil Sander, Uniqlo has announced its latest recruit: J.W.Anderson.

Uniqlo x J.W.Anderson will feature both menswear and womenswear, with the launch currently set for Autumn this year, and is set to be inspired by a British heritage concept – particularly interesting considering Anderson's forward-thinking, contemporary approach to nostalgic ideas.

Anderson, who recently enjoyed a successful LFW show, said of the collaboration: “When I think of Uniqlo, I think of things that are perfectly made, that people have spent a lot of time considering; it’s a difficult job, and I think Uniqlo does it very well.”

Uniqlo often attracts fans as a result of their minimal approach to retail – simple, yet stylish clothing and a straightforward approach to shopping keep the Japanese chain’s legion of loyal shoppers happy. The brand is also notable for its artist collabs with the likes of Jenny Holzer, Robert Mapplethorpe, Warhol and Basquiat thanks to an ongoing partnership with MoMA.

Stay tuned...