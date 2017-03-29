Nicki Minaj is now officially a model

She’s already modelled for Roberto Cavalli and been shot by major industry names like Mario Testino and Inez & Vinoodh, but now the “Monster” rapper has officially become a model, signing with agency powerhouse, Wilhelmina Models.

Responsible for the careers of icons including Iman and original supermodel (as well as ill-fated subject played by Angelina Jolie in the cult film named for her), Gia Carangi – the agency is a perfect fit for the star who isn’t shy with her fashion choices.

Nothing if not adaptable, Minaj channelled this penchant for theatrics into something seemingly more demure for our Autumn/Winter 2014 issue, where she played a hyperreal housewife (still decked out in Chanel and Dior of course, though). Speaking to us then, she said: “When I think of the female icons I love and look up to, I don’t think they were ever predictable. I just want to be unpredictable and fearless.”

Telling Vogue (who broke the announcement) about this new venture, the rapper said: “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina – they get me.”