Frances Bean Cobain’s Marc Jacobs billboard defaced in LA

Grunge royalty Frances Bean Cobain’s Marc Jacobs billboard has been defaced on Melrose Avenue. No, the damage wasn’t done by bored teenagers, graffiti artists or even a sworn mortal enemy – it was her.

With Cobain making her modelling debut for the fashion label two months ago, the daughter of the (late) Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love was given free rein to fix up her first billboard for the eponymous luxury brand. With Cobain being a fully-fledged artist in her own right, perhaps it’s not so surprising, after all – artists love making their mark, right?

The poster has ‘witch witch she’s a witch’ splashed across it, as well as a colourful sheriff badge and a detailed abstract painting entirely covering her face. The campaign, lensed by long-term Jacobs collaborator David Sims, features Cobain wearing a detailed lace dress, standing alongside the recognisable Marc Jacobs typeface.

Speaking earlier this year on his decision to select Cobain, Jacobs said “I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected.” Jacobs and Love have long been friends, so the designer’s decision didn’t come as a huge surprise (Love also featured in his AW16 campaign alongside Marilyn Manson).

The brightened up billboard, which looms over their Melrose Avenue store, can be seen on the Marc Jacobs Instagram page, including a short film.