The untold story of Martin Margiela’s time at Hermès

In April 1997, Belgian designer Martin Margiela was announced as the new creative director of France’s historic luxury fashion house Hermès. Since 1988, the designer had been making a name for himself as a pioneer of deconstruction, presenting clothes that were supposed to be worn back to front, or shoes that had split toes or came taped to feet. Having never given a formal interview, the near-anonymous Margiela was the antithesis of the celebrity designers of the day, making his appointment a truly intriguing choice for the press: how would Margiela deconstruct the classics of Hermès – its famous hue of orange, the Kelly bag, and patterned carré silk scarves? “They were having fantasies of Martin cutting the Kelly in two,” explains Kaat Debo, Director at Antwerp’s MoMu fashion museum and curator of the new Margiela: The Hermès Years exhibition, which opens this week.

What Margiela actually debuted for AW98 was remarkably tame in comparison. Instead of avant-garde concepts, the focus was on quality, inspired by 1920s sports and leisure clothing, and over the course of his tenure, the designer pioneered a timeless wardrobe; clothes that wouldn’t be dated by patterns or bright colours. The press, frankly, didn’t really get it: even with a booklet to explain the innovations of each item, they expected garments that looked spectacular to the person looking up at the runway rather than felt incredible to the model wearing them. The brilliance of Margiela’s work for Hermès was a quiet one, imbued with an incredible respect for women and a desire for them to feel happy, comfortable, and unrestricted in their clothes. In the years since 2003, it’s faded into fashion history somewhat – now Debo is telling its story, demonstrating how, although less outwardly radical than the designs of Margiela’s own maison, it contained the same spirit which makes him so beloved.

Where did the idea for the exhibition first come from?

Kaat Debo: Well, for a number of seasons I noticed that Martin’s name and heritage were very much alive in the press and in the collections of different designers, which I found remarkable as he quit his house almost a decade ago. I wondered, ‘Why now?’ I feel that in a time where a lot is changing within the fashion industry, when the fashion system is very much under pressure and designers and brands are looking for a new business model, Martin’s work becomes very relevant again. It’s so rich in ideas and concepts that if you are looking for an alternative, you somehow always end up with Martin Margiela.

And why focus on his time at Hermès?

Kaat Debo: I was in contact with Martin and we ended up talking about his work for Hermès. I said that I felt it a little bit of a pity that you didn’t find a lot of it online – this was (the) pre-digital era, before the big boom of social media – and we didn’t have his Hermès work in the collections at the museum. That’s how we ended up doing an exhibition, and I think he was immediately very enthusiastic about the idea because he had very good memories about his work for Hermès. I think he also realised that somehow there was this danger of it getting lost in fashion history, that nobody would pick it up and really show it. There is a generation of journalists who saw the shows, but I think younger people are just not aware of the collections.

Why do you think those journalists perhaps didn’t quite grasp what Margiela was doing?

Kaat Debo: Martin explained to me that he felt that a fashion show would not do right to his collections – they were made for the women wearing them, and not for the person looking; it’s not spectacular from the outside. He felt that showing these collections during fashion week at the end of the 1990s when a journalist had seen these spectacular shows – John Galliano for Dior, McQueen – and then would see his collection at Hermès, it would be difficult to communicate the essence of the collections. When I talk to these journalists and I explain the concept and the innovations in materials and techniques, they say, ‘We never realised that it was so rich in ideas!’. I think that’s also one of the reasons why we have the exhibition. It was not just making discreet, beautiful, luxurious garments, but there really was a vision and a concept that was very much in line with his vision for Maison Martin Margiela.

“His work was never anti-fashion, never. It’s not negative at all. You could compare it to punk but it doesn’t have the negativity – it shocks and questions standards, questions a system” – Kaat Debo

In the exhibition catalogue, Olivier Zahm says how Margiela’s vision could’ve translated to almost any brand. He could’ve done Ralph Lauren and it’d still be Margiela. I thought that was a really brilliant way to put it.

Kaat Debo: Yeah, absolutely. From the outside, they are two very different worlds, but we tried with the exhibition to show that it’s two different translations of the same vision. He designed a vision for Hermès very well aware of the boundaries. He knew he was designing luxury fashion for a bourgeois woman, he knew it was going to be very expensive. I think he could’ve designed for other brands and still stayed honest to his vision and passion. I think a lot of his passions come back at Hermès – his love for tailoring, his love for the male western wardrobe – the archetypal male western wardrobe, like the trench coat, the blouson, the white shirt. He keeps on invented translations of these archetypal garments, both for Maison Martin Margiela as well as for Hermès.

So it wasn’t about creating something boldly new for the house, but exploring things he was interested in.

Kaat Debo: With Hermès it wasn’t about a revolution, but evolution and I think the hardest thing for creative directors is when they take over an existing brand or house – to make sure you evolve it, that it becomes relevant today in 2017. I think it’s only within fashion that you take over a name, and every five years, three years, you welcome a new creative director that has to translate the work of the founder, who might even be dead. You don’t have that in art! It’s quite a crazy idea if you think of it.

Do you think that it was a success, his period there?

Kaat Debo: In part, yes. I think it was a success with customers. I don’t have the sales numbers, but I’m quite sure it sold well and that they for sure reached a new audience – a fashion audience. But I think (the) press was really critical. They were getting frustrated, more and more frustrated each season, saying he has so many great ideas for Maison Martin Margiela, why does he refuse to come up with ideas, each season it’s all the same.