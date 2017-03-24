Candid shots from the streets of Paris Fashion Week AW17

After hanging out on the streets of London – capturing LFW’s best aspiring fashionistas, off-duty models and bemused passersby – Yu Fujiwara headed to Paris. Despite the pretty constantly terrible weather, the street photographer managed to capture a whole host of the city’s characters, as well as those freshly arrived for fashion week. In his images, you can get a glimpse of a puffa-jacketed Juergen Teller, the Byronesque Margiela porn pop-up, fashion matriarch Michele Lamy striding into a show, and a fortuitous shot featuring some patriotic (and Balenciaga) red white and blue.

Oh, and there’s also a tiny dog in Chanel. Happy Friday.

