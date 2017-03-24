The nominees for the CFDA Awards have been revealed

The CFDA AwardsÂ has revealed itsÂ nominees, with chairwoman Diane von FurstenbergÂ doing the honoursÂ last night, WWD reports. This year, the US-centric awards seesÂ a host of familiar namesÂ from across the pond nominated, while some more global designers haveÂ also been recognised.Â

With last yearâ€™s winners including BeyoncÃ©, Marc JacobsÂ and Alessandro MicheleÂ of Gucci, this yearâ€™s potentialsÂ includeÂ Raf SimonsÂ (Calvin Klein) for both Womenswear and Menswear Designer of the Year,Â Marc Jacobs for Womenswear Designer of the Year,Â Mary-KateÂ and Ashley OlsenÂ (The Row) for Accessories Designer of the Year. Meanwhile, a very deservingÂ Rick OwensÂ is being offered theÂ Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Demna GvasaliaÂ will take home the International Award,Â andÂ the late (great) Franca SozzaniÂ is down for the Fashion Icon Award, a recognition of her tremendous influence on the industry during her time at Vogue Italia.

A few changes have been made, though. The SwarovskiÂ AwardÂ (usually awarding womenswear, menswear and accessories separately) has beenÂ merged into one category and introduced as The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent with five nominees. Meanwhile, the Swarovski Award for Positive Change has been added to the roster, honouring those that have made a powerful impact on American communities, while also improving the lives of those in need. Kenneth Cole will be the first recipient awarded the humanitarian recognition.

Set to take place on 5th June in Manhattanâ€™sÂ Hammerstein Ballroom, the ceremony will continue to cast a light on the tremendous efforts of designers during this past year, while commending those influencing us every day.

See full list of nominees below:

Womenswear Designer of the Year:Â Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Robert Geller, Thom Browne, Tim Coppens, and Todd Snyder

Accessories Designer of the Year: Stuart VeversÂ for Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Paul Andrew, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row, and Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection, Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse, Virgil AblohÂ for Off-White, Sander Lak forÂ Sies Marjan

Honorees:

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:Â Rick Owens

International Award:Â Demna Gvasalia of VetementsÂ andÂ Balenciaga

The Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert:Â Pat McGrath

Fashion Icon Award: Franca Sozzani

Board of Directors' Tribute: Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, and Janelle MonÃ¡e

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole

Watch BeyoncÃ© snag last yearâ€™s Icon award below: