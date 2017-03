The nominees for the CFDA Awards have been revealed

The CFDA Awards has revealed its nominees, with chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg doing the honours last night, WWD reports. This year, the US-centric awards sees a host of familiar names from across the pond nominated, while some more global designers have also been recognised.

With last year’s winners including Beyoncé, Marc Jacobs and Alessandro Michele of Gucci, this year’s potentials include Raf Simons (Calvin Klein) for both Womenswear and Menswear Designer of the Year, Marc Jacobs for Womenswear Designer of the Year, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (The Row) for Accessories Designer of the Year. Meanwhile, a very deserving Rick Owens is being offered the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Demna Gvasalia will take home the International Award, and the late (great) Franca Sozzani is down for the Fashion Icon Award, a recognition of her tremendous influence on the industry during her time at Vogue Italia.

A few changes have been made, though. The Swarovski Award (usually awarding womenswear, menswear and accessories separately) has been merged into one category and introduced as The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent with five nominees. Meanwhile, the Swarovski Award for Positive Change has been added to the roster, honouring those that have made a powerful impact on American communities, while also improving the lives of those in need. Kenneth Cole will be the first recipient awarded the humanitarian recognition.

Set to take place on 5th June in Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom, the ceremony will continue to cast a light on the tremendous efforts of designers during this past year, while commending those influencing us every day.

See full list of nominees below:

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Robert Geller, Thom Browne, Tim Coppens, and Todd Snyder

Accessories Designer of the Year: Stuart Vevers for Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Paul Andrew, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row, and Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection, Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

Honorees:

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Owens

International Award: Demna Gvasalia of Vetements and Balenciaga

The Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert: Pat McGrath

Fashion Icon Award: Franca Sozzani

Board of Directors' Tribute: Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, and Janelle Monáe

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole

Watch Beyoncé snag last year’s Icon award below: