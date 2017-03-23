This series of fake Nike ads holds a mirror up to society

Since her coveted high-fashion iterations of everyday items first began appearing on Instagram last year, Ava Nirui’s work has continually, and often brilliantly, dealt with the interplay between fashion, art and commerce. From inhalers emblazoned with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram to Prada branded basketballs, her work has typically been unsanctioned by the fashion labels whose iconography she borrows and subsequently subverts.

This week, however, Nirui, along with fellow collaborator Alex Lee, has teamed up with Nike for a New York-based exhibition that sees the duo’s fashion-infused art appear with the full blessing of the sportswear brand. Having previously worked together on a project which saw dolls reimagined in 2016’s most unforgettable fashion pieces, this time Nirui and Lee reimagined a series of Nike’s most iconic sneaker styles, embellishing each one with everything from bulletproof Kevlar to household cleaning products. To accompany each sneaker, the pair have also created mock advertisements, all delivered in Nike’s punchy, iconic style.

Between the eight shoes created for this exhibition, there is a diverse array of influences; there’s Air Max that acts as a play of words of ‘Air Mail’ (in a style that references fellow New York artist and Nike collaborator Tom Sachs), but also the altogether more sobering Air Max 97, which has been fitted with razor blades, stainless steel nails and barbed wire – unofficially labeled a “self defence” shoe. Fun but not frivolous, when taken as a whole, the series strikes a balance between a world gripped by political and social strife, but also the need for the occasional distraction from it all. As it turns out, a Barbie sat inside a remote-control sneaker on wheels provides just that.

Here, we speak to Nirui and Lee about blending fashion and art, working with Nike and why they put a Barbie inside a gold-painted Air Max 95.

First off, when did you guys start working together?

Ava Nirui: Alex and I have known each other for about three years, and have always shared a similar mindset on fashion. Our first project together was a year ago, where we made Barbie outfits based on runway designs of gender fluid labels. That project kind of fueled our interest in creating ‘imagined products’ or one-off/custom items.

“If you're going to make things, they should probably say something meaningful. Especially now, with what's going on in the US and abroad, it feels irresponsible to have an opportunity like this and not use it to touch on important issues.” – Alex Lee

Can you explain how this project came about and what the process was like for putting it together?

Ava Nirui: I had met with Nike a year or so ago after I started customising Air Force 1's and sharing images of them online. We had talked about doing a project together a few times, but we didn't have an opportunity to until recently when they reached out to me about doing an installation for this year's Air Max Day. When I was asked to work on this project, I really wanted to involve Alex, as he has a very unique point of view and is passionate about ‘messaging’ behind art and fashion. We spoke about what we wanted to get out of this as a whole, and we agreed that race and unity are ideas that are important to touch on. We also loved the idea of incorporating ‘dated technology’ or reverse-innovation in some way, since the theme for the event is innovation. We wanted there to be a balance of lighthearted pieces and sneakers that had some cultural significance or purpose.

Ava, your past work has revolved around re-working iconography within fashion, but typically in an unofficial capacity. How did working with Nike compare to past projects?

Ava Nirui: There are many commonalities between this project and projects I have done in the past, particularly the concept of multiple messages and/or functions. I've always been interested in the concept of repurposing/recycling and recontextualising something to skew its purpose and value. I treat clothes/shoes as art pieces – everything I make is one-of-a-kind and not for sale. Working with Nike was amazing... They were really open to our ideas and embraced our weird/humorous concepts. Steph from Nike, who helped us organise the whole thing, was such an amazing supporter and helped us push our ideas through and make them a reality.

Each shoe varies quite a lot in terms of theme or inspiration. Is there a thread that links each shoe together, or should they simply be considered as stand-alone pieces?

Alex Lee: I think the shoes fit neatly into two distinct groups – some that are clever and fun, for the sake of being clever and fun, and some that are clever but with a greater sense of meaning and purpose. That being said, I think each shoe does stand on its own quite well. Had we made 20 pairs, the story would have been the same – just a bunch of good, unique ideas applied to a bunch of sneakers.