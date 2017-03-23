The xx’s Oliver Sim covers the new Another Man

And reveals what Kanye thinks of his music

FashionNews
Another Man SS17
Another Man SS17 starring Oliver SimPhotography Alasdair McLellan, styling Alister Mackie
Our brother title Another Man has unveiled its Sonic Universe Spring/Summer 2017 issue, bringing together four supersonic musicians to celebrate the boundless power of our imaginations.

Leading the pack is The xx’s Oliver Sim, shot under a rainbow halo by Alasdair McLellan and styled by creative director Alister Mackie. As he prepares to take the band’s new album I See You on tour, Sim discusses music and fashion while sharing personal stories in an in-depth conversation with Paul Moody. “He told us that our music reminded him of Steve Jobs,” the musician remembers of Kanye West, and as compliments go, that’s not a bad one. 

McLellan and Mackie also capture the twins behind These New Puritans George and Jack Barnett, while Ethan James Green shoots Faris Badwan of indie pin-ups The Horrors with Alister Mackie styling once more. Finally, a cover of Iceage frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt by Elizabeth Peyton will be on offer, featuring an image taken from the artist’s 12-picture portfolio that’s inside the issue.

Also packed in the pages is an adventurous editorial presenting Prada’s SS17 collection (styled by Dazed favourite Charles Jeffrey), a trippy 32-page psychedelic tour inside the London College of Psychic Studies, a scientist who dropped a tab of acid with dolphins, as well as ravers, travellers and truth seekers bringing us the best of the menswear Spring/Summer collections.

Another Man S/S17 is on sale today. Get your copy here.

