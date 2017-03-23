The xx’s Oliver Sim covers the new Another Man

Our brother title Another Man has unveiled its Sonic Universe Spring/Summer 2017 issue, bringing together four supersonic musicians to celebrate the boundless power of our imaginations.

Leading the pack is The xx’s Oliver Sim, shot under a rainbow halo by Alasdair McLellan and styled by creative director Alister Mackie. As he prepares to take the band’s new album I See You on tour, Sim discusses music and fashion while sharing personal stories in an in-depth conversation with Paul Moody. “He told us that our music reminded him of Steve Jobs,” the musician remembers of Kanye West, and as compliments go, that’s not a bad one.

McLellan and Mackie also capture the twins behind These New Puritans George and Jack Barnett, while Ethan James Green shoots Faris Badwan of indie pin-ups The Horrors with Alister Mackie styling once more. Finally, a cover of Iceage frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt by Elizabeth Peyton will be on offer, featuring an image taken from the artist’s 12-picture portfolio that’s inside the issue.

Also packed in the pages is an adventurous editorial presenting Prada’s SS17 collection (styled by Dazed favourite Charles Jeffrey), a trippy 32-page psychedelic tour inside the London College of Psychic Studies, a scientist who dropped a tab of acid with dolphins, as well as ravers, travellers and truth seekers bringing us the best of the menswear Spring/Summer collections.

