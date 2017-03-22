Yu Fujiwara shoots the streets of London Fashion Week

Every February and September, the fashion week circus rolls into town. For a few short days, established editors wait in line with Instagram it girls, while excited teenagers, waiting to get a glimpse of their first show, crowd eagerly on the fringes. To an outsider, itâ€™s an interesting, if perplexing, sight. To a man with a camera and the determination to hit the streets day after day, itâ€™s a treasure trove of moments waiting to be captured with the click of a button and the opening of a shutter. In photographer Yu Fujiwaraâ€™s latest series, captured last month at LFW, there are the sights we all know: street style star putting her best Vuitton-heeled foot forward, coat draped artistically off the shoulders; a photo-magnet in the form of a custom Theresa MayÂ and TrumpÂ Jacket. And then there are the more serendipitous moments: model Teddy QuinlivanÂ poses next to a line-up of shop mannequins, while a confused security guard looks on at Grace Bol leaning in for a selfie. Check out the gallery above and stay tuned for Paris.Â

@8and2